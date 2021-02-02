Man in 40s dies in A505 crash
- Credit: Archant
The driver of a vehicle involved in the crash on the A505 near Melbourn this morning has died.
Police have now confirmed the incident happened at about 3.45am and involved a white Mitsubishi Shogun and a lorry.
A police spokeswoman said: "The driver of the Shogun, a man in his 40s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
"The driver of the lorry, a 55-year-old man from Spain, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains at Parkside Police Station."
An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly before 4am regarding an incident on the A505. We sent six ambulances, a rapid response car and an air ambulance to the scene. Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the patient died at the scene."
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.
Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 40 of February 2.
