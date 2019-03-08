Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

A criminal gang who left a "trail of misery", committing burglaries across Herts - and further afield in Beds, Bucks and Essex - have been jailed for more than 23 years.

The group targeted the homes with high-value cars on their driveways - stealing more than £660,000 worth of vehicles from 32 burglaries.

They included five in Harpenden, one in Hatfield, three in Hitchin, two in Royston, one in Stevenage and one in Welwyn Garden City - all of which occurred between April and October 2018.

Other towns targeted in Herts include Hemel Hempstead, Hertford, Hoddesdon, Tring and Ware.

They were collectively jailed for more than 23 years at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday last week.

John Sebborn - who is 35 and of Three Star Park in Lower Stondon - was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison, as was 36-year-old Dean Sarney of Derwent Road in Luton.

Craig Raeside, 43, of Ridgeway Road in Luton, was jailed for three years and nine months for his part in the series of offences.

The men targeted the homes at night time and stole easy-to-carry items such as handbags and wallets before stealing the occupants' car.

Sebborn's partner - Hayley Stansfield, 29, and of Hitchin Road in Luton - was sentenced to 14 months in jail, suspended for two years, for assisting an offender. She must carry out 240 hours' unpaid work.

Hertfordshire's Specialist Investigation Team headed up the investigation into the offences.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Paul Cullinan said: "These defendants operated as part of an organised criminal group committing a spree of offences across the home counties.

"They thought they were untouchable and displayed disdain for the law, but more importantly disdain for the victims of their crime.

"They left a trail of misery behind them and I hope they spend their time behind bars thinking about the devastation they have caused."

Herts police have posted crime prevention advice on the force's website about how to keep your home and property safe, including a section dedicated to the summer months. To view it, visit herts.police.uk/information-and-services/advice/crime-prevention'.