Fire crews tackle large blaze in Steeple Morden

Crews from Cambs and Herts tackling a large fire on the outskirts of Steeple Morden. Picture: Royston fire station Archant

Firefighters attended a large blaze on the outskirts of Steeple Morden this morning, which took nearly three hours to put out.

The incident happened at the Omya plant in Station Road.

A Cambs fire service spokesman said: "At 6.40am one crew from Gamlingay - along with crews from Royston, Baldock and Stevenage in Hertfordshire - were called to a building fire on Station Road, Steeple Morden.

"Crews arrived to find a fire measuring approximately 100 x 50 metres on an external conveyor belt in an industrial unit.

"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two jets and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 9am.

"The cause of the fire was accidental."