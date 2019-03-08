Advanced search

Fire crews tackle large blaze in Steeple Morden

PUBLISHED: 11:18 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 01 November 2019

Crews from Cambs and Herts tackling a large fire on the outskirts of Steeple Morden. Picture: Royston fire station

Crews from Cambs and Herts tackling a large fire on the outskirts of Steeple Morden. Picture: Royston fire station

Archant

Firefighters attended a large blaze on the outskirts of Steeple Morden this morning, which took nearly three hours to put out.

The incident happened at the Omya plant in Station Road.

You may also want to watch:

A Cambs fire service spokesman said: "At 6.40am one crew from Gamlingay - along with crews from Royston, Baldock and Stevenage in Hertfordshire - were called to a building fire on Station Road, Steeple Morden.

"Crews arrived to find a fire measuring approximately 100 x 50 metres on an external conveyor belt in an industrial unit.

"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two jets and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 9am.

"The cause of the fire was accidental."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston man charged after charity tins swiped from Letchworth shops

A 32-year-old man from Royston has been charged in connection with two Letchworth charity tin thefts. Picture: Helen Drake

Cambridge’s free Bonfire Night fireworks display

Cambridge's Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Royston town mayor officially opens new Specsavers store

Royston town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, officially opened the new Specsavers store in Royston. Picture: Specsavers Royston

Concern for Ashwell pubs as landlords hand in their notice

Landlords of all three pubs in Ashwell have handed in their notice. Picture: Google Street View

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Royston man charged after charity tins swiped from Letchworth shops

A 32-year-old man from Royston has been charged in connection with two Letchworth charity tin thefts. Picture: Helen Drake

Cambridge’s free Bonfire Night fireworks display

Cambridge's Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Royston town mayor officially opens new Specsavers store

Royston town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, officially opened the new Specsavers store in Royston. Picture: Specsavers Royston

Concern for Ashwell pubs as landlords hand in their notice

Landlords of all three pubs in Ashwell have handed in their notice. Picture: Google Street View

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Royston Crow

Fire crews tackle large blaze in Steeple Morden

Crews from Cambs and Herts tackling a large fire on the outskirts of Steeple Morden. Picture: Royston fire station

MP Sir Oliver Heald attends Herts Ploughing Match in Great Chishill

Left to right - Host Robert Law, Sir Oliver Heald MP, Peter Allen, Derek Allen, Tom Wornham, Ros David and Alison Fox. Picture: Courtesy of Sir Oliver Heald's office/NFU Leonie King

Royston’s Got Talent: Showcase evening is fundraising success

Andy McFadyen with the top three acts from Royston's Got Talent. Picture: Jenna Weeks

Herts police records more than 500 child sex offences in one year

The NSPCC is concerned about new figures on child sex offences. Picture: Archant

Royston Poppy Appeal saved thanks to community volunteers

Thomas Racher helping the appeal by selling poppies in Morrisons in 2016. Picture: Lorraine MacLeod
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists