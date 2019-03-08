Advanced search

Air ambulance attends crash involving car and pedestrian in Royston

PUBLISHED: 10:19 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 15 September 2019

It is reported that one casualty was taken to Addenbrooke's following a collision in Royston

It is reported that one casualty was taken to Addenbrooke's following a collision in Royston

Archant

Emergency services were called to reports that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car in Gower Road yesterday evening.

You may also want to watch:

Road closures were in place from 6.20pm and an air ambulance was in attendance.

It is reported that the one casualty was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance, and the incident is being treated as a serious injury collision.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

King James Academy officially launches in Royston

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

King James Academy officially launches in Royston

Students at the new King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

Latest from the Royston Crow

Dig out your cutlass and eyepatch for Royston Pirate Day 2019

The Grinsted family taking a break from hunting down the treasure chest at last year's event. Picture: Clive Porter

Air ambulance attends crash involving car and pedestrian in Royston

It is reported that one casualty was taken to Addenbrooke's following a collision in Royston

East and North Hertfordshire Trust want you to nominate your hospital heroes

Last year's winner Denny Coady. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Faced with ‘significant buidget pressures’ Cambridgeshire County Council rolls out proposals for charging more for adult social care

Cllr Anna Bailey, chairwoman of the adults committee said: “Due to the significant budget pressures and the temporary nature of government funding for adult social care means we now have to make difficult decisions' Picture; CCC

Royston couple mark 60 years of marriage with Letchworth care home party

Leonard and Joan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the weekend. Picture: Alan Millard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists