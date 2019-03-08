Air ambulance attends crash involving car and pedestrian in Royston
PUBLISHED: 10:19 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 15 September 2019
Archant
Emergency services were called to reports that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car in Gower Road yesterday evening.
You may also want to watch:
Road closures were in place from 6.20pm and an air ambulance was in attendance.
It is reported that the one casualty was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance, and the incident is being treated as a serious injury collision.