Air ambulance attends crash involving car and pedestrian in Royston

It is reported that one casualty was taken to Addenbrooke's following a collision in Royston Archant

Emergency services were called to reports that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car in Gower Road yesterday evening.

Emergency services are on scene at a road traffic collision in Gower Road, Royston. The air ambulance has also just landed. Local road closures are in place. #Royston @EastEnglandAmb @EEAST_EOCs pic.twitter.com/E2Q7yIu2WK — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) September 14, 2019

Road closures were in place from 6.20pm and an air ambulance was in attendance.

It is reported that the one casualty was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance, and the incident is being treated as a serious injury collision.