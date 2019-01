Traffic slow on A603 after crash between Wimpole and Orwell

Traffic is moving slowly after a collision on the A603 Archant

Traffic is moving slowly on the A603 after a crash between Wimpole and Orwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ambulance crews and police are currently at the scene near Hurdleditch Road.

The Crow has contacted emergency services and is awaiting further details.