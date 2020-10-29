Fire crews attend Royston crash
PUBLISHED: 16:22 29 October 2020
Archant
Three fire crews were sent out to a crash in Royston today.
At about 12 noon, Royston firefighters, as well as crews from Buntingford and St Albans, were called to the crash in London Road, the A10.
Herts fire service said: “Crews were mobilised to a road traffic collision on London Road, Royston. On arrival no persons were trapped, crews carried out scene safety.”
The Crow is awaiting further details from the emergency services.
