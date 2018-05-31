Melbourn Football Club raises £1,000 for mental health charity

The branch of mental health charity mind which covers our South Cambridgeshire villages has praised Melbourn Football Club members, who chose the cause as their fundriaisng focus for the 2019/20 year.

Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire Mind was chosen by the village team as their charity of the year for 2019/20.

As part of their fundraising, the team organised a mental health awareness day, which saw local businesses and community groups get involved.

The Melbourn Hub hosted a charity breakfast for more than 30 people and sold food at a reduced price with customers encouraged to make a donation up to the usual selling price.

The Black Horse pub in Orchard Road organised a raffle and raised £533, Mark Williams and the team at Classic Wings in Duxford donated two tickets for a pleasure flight in a de Havilland Dragon Rapide and Strands hairdressers held a raffle.

Other businesses that got involved included Tony's Barbers, The Dolphin pub, Melbourn Fish & Chip Shop, Leech and Sons butchers and Unlimited Logos.

The fundraiser also included Melbourn FC's annual dog racing trip, with 25 per cent of the profits being donated to CPSL Mind.

Overall they managed to raise just over £1,000 for the charity.

Melbourn FC secretary Simon Gascoyne said: "We were overwhelemed with the local support we received. So many local businesses got involved to promote the day and raise funds. We are so grateful to everyone who worked so hard to make the event such a success and for all the local people who donated."

CPSL Mind fundraiser Zoe Doherty added: "We were over the moon when Simon contacted us to say we had been selected as their charity for the year.

"Melbourn Football Club with the support of their community organised so many different fundraising events.

"As well as raising much needed funds, they were also able to raise awareness of the importance of looking after your mental health and encouraging others to seek support when they need it.

"A huge thank you to Melbourn FC and everyone who supported this fantastic day."

CPSL Mind supports local people in their recovery from mental health issues, promotes wellbeing and campaigns against stigma and discrimination.

For more information see cpslmind.org.uk, and for more on Melbourn FC go to melbournfc.com.