Published: 5:00 PM October 1, 2021

Melbourn FC's final donation has been given to CPSL Mind - meaning their total for 2020/21 has reached more than £4,000 - Credit: Melbourn FC

Melbourn FC raised a whopping amount of almost £4,500 for the local branch of Mind in the 2020/21 season - with the final donation being made last week.

Last season, Melbourn FC challenged themselves to run or walk a combined 6,000km – the distance between their home ground to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul and back.

The feat was to raise money for Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire Mind. And now the club has chosen to continue raising awareness of mental health and supporting CPSL Mind during 2021/22.

The £467 donated from their other fundraising activities during the 2020/21 campaign was added to the pot last week, and combined with ‘The Road to Istanbul’ event means the club raised nearly £4,500 for CPSL Mind.

Melbourn FC has been fundraising for CPSL Mind for two seasons and are now beginning a third. - Credit: Melbourn FC

The club will continue to donate 25 per cent of their fundraising total from the season ahead to the charity. Thanks to their fundraising so far, Melbourn FC have already raised £6,300 for the cause since 2019.

Simon Gascoyne, secretary of the club, said: "For the last two seasons, Melbourn Football Club has supported CPSL Mind. It's a great chance to help support people experiencing mental health issues such as anxiety and depression."

Club chairman Mick Walker added: "We are pleased to announce that following the success of our fundraising efforts for CPSL Mind over the past two years, the club will continue our support for this very worthy cause for another season.

"In total, 25 per cent of all profit the club makes through fundraisers will be donated at the end of the current season. We hope to raise as much as possible for our club and to help CPSL Mind in their aim to help those who need help with their mental health."

Catherine Keating, community fundraiser for CPSL Mind, said, “We are so thankful to Melbourn FC for raising awareness of our services, raising money and getting active.

"It has been a tough year for people who have been isolated from others and team sports when allowed, have hugely helped people’s wellbeing.

’"As we recover from several lockdowns and the COVID-19 pandemic, people are still struggling with their mental wellbeing in many different ways. CPSL Mind is here to help people overcome a wide range of difficulties.”