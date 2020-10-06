Advanced search

Coronavirus: Positive case numbers continue to rise in North Herts and South Cambs

PUBLISHED: 11:20 06 October 2020

The latest figures on the number of coronavirus cases for the week September, 26 to October, 2 have been released. Picture: AP/Vincent Thian

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The number of positive coronavirus cases have risen in both North Hertfordshire and South Cambridgeshire, per the latest published data.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 68 new positive cases recorded in South Cambs between September 26 and October 2, and 43 cases per 100,000 people.

For North Herts, there were 45 new cases and a rate of 34 cases per 100,000 in the week September 26 to October 2.

There have now been 529 total confirmed cases in North Herts and 539 cases in South Cambs since data was first recorded by the ONS.

Public Health England have also confirmed that almost 16,000 coronavirus cases were not recorded correctly between September 25 and October 2 due to a “technical issue”.

There have now been more than 500,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK – and on Friday, the government raised England’s expected R rate to between 1.3 and 1.6.

