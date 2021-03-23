Published: 2:34 PM March 23, 2021

In the week that marked a year since the start of the first coronavirus lockdown in the UK, our healthcare staff have reflected on the last 12 months.

The anniversary of lockdown has seen tributes paid to hardworking health workers and more, whose efforts have included administering nearly 350,000 vaccine doses in the area overseen by our clinical commissioning group.

Dr Gary Howsam - clinical chair at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, which covers Royston and many of our villages - said: “As we mark a year like no other, I want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS staff across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough who have gone above and beyond to care for our residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The commitment and dedication shown by the whole team, from GPs to intensive care nurses and from practice receptionists to community pharmacists, has truly been unparalleled.

“I am particularly proud of the way we have come together as a healthcare team to deliver the COVID-19 vaccination programme for our local communities.

"I want to thank our amazing GP teams, community pharmacies, our NHS colleagues at hospitals and in the community, and of course the wonderful volunteers who have helped make the vaccination roll-out such a success.”

Staff at Bassingbourn Pharmacy have reflected on their year.

A spokesperson for the High Street pharmacy said: "As the virus took off, we had to juggle ever busier, longer and more stressful days.

"The number of home deliveries provided by pharmacies more than doubled. Phone calls to pharmacies tripled in March 2020, with all pharmacies reporting an increase in working hours that often required them to hire locum staff to manage the workload.

"A year on and, thanks to the vaccines, there is now light at the end of the tunnel. It has been wonderful to see many pharmacists offer to become involved in the vaccination programme

"We are delighted at the reaction of the public to our efforts. People recognise that pharmacy teams across the country have stepped up and saved lives.

"At Bassingbourn Pharmacy, we will continue to do our utmost for our patients and communities, who have been through so much and deserve nothing less."