Latest COVID-19 data reveals upward trend for North Herts and South Cambs

PUBLISHED: 12:48 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 27 October 2020

Coronavirus cases in South Cambs and North Herts. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Richard Johnson

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have increased in North Herts this week, and South Cambs also continues an upward trend.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 107 new confirmed cases in South Cambs between October 17 and October 23.

This is up 22 on the previous week, bringing the overall total to 872.

The amount of registered deaths remains at 61 with no new deaths last week.

In South Cambs, there were 67 cases per 100,000 people, while in North Herts this number stood at 71. The average area in England is 137.

In the same time period, North Herts saw a further 95 cases, up 21 on the previous week. The overall total for the local authority stands at 803.

The data shows there have been 98 coronavirus-related deaths in North Herts with no additional deaths reported last week.

In the East of England there is currently 380 COVID-19 patients in hospital and 34 on ventilation.

Admissions have not gone up to the hundreds a day, seen in the first wave of the pandemic and are on average 30 to 40 a day over the past week.

The latest R-number in the UK is between 1.2 and 1.4, which means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

Both Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire remain in tier one, the medium tier, and lowest level of government restrictions.

