Advanced search

North Herts District Council chairman to throw charity music night

PUBLISHED: 12:01 06 October 2019

NHDC chairman, Councillor Jean Green, is organising a music night in aid of Parkinson's UK.

NHDC chairman, Councillor Jean Green, is organising a music night in aid of Parkinson's UK.

Archant

The chairman of North Hertfordshire District Council is to throw a Music Night in Royston to raise money for Parkinson's UK.

NHDC chairman, Councillor Jean Green, is organising a music night in aid of Parkinson's UK. Picture: North Herts District CouncilNHDC chairman, Councillor Jean Green, is organising a music night in aid of Parkinson's UK. Picture: North Herts District Council

The chair, district councillor Jean Green, has organised the event at The Old Bull Inn in High Street on November 1 - which will include the Royston Town Band, Buntingford Male Voice Choir, Royston Ukulele Orchestra and pop band Just Cruzin.

Councillor Green, who represents Royston Palace ward, said: "I am so pleased to host what is set to be a really special night of music and fundraising for this excellent charity.

You may also want to watch:

"Parkinson's UK does amazing work to support those who are living with Parkinson's, and their families. Please come along, enjoy the music and help provide vital funds towards their work locally."

Tickets cost £15 and can be purchased on the door or online at www.civicaepay.co.uk/NorthHertsEstore/estore/default/Catalog/Index.

To purchase a ticket online, follow the link to the NHDC online payment services page. Under the 'All Shops' drop down menu, select 'Civic Events' and you will see the 'Music Night' payment details.

Find out more about the Parkinson's UK charity on their website www.parkinsons.org.uk.

All money raised will be donated to the North Hertfordshire, Stevenage and Royston Parkinson's UK branches.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police confirm fatality after person hit by train between Cambridge and Letchworth

A person has died after being hit by a train between Cambridge and Letchworth, British Transport Police have confirmed.

Person hit by train between Cambridge and Letchworth

A person has been hit by a train on the Great Northern line between Cambridge and Letchworth this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern

Man sentenced after stealing cash from Royston Cave Shop till

David Broad stole cash from a till at The Cave Shop in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

First-recorded black resident of Royston is focus of new project

Royston artist Stacey Leigh with her work interpreting the life of Roger Britten, and Royston & District Museum and Art Gallery curator Madeline Odent. Picture: Stacey Leigh Ross

Appeal to find driver who assisted vulnerable man near Buntingford

Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who helped a vulnerable man on the A10 near Buntingford

Most Read

Police confirm fatality after person hit by train between Cambridge and Letchworth

A person has died after being hit by a train between Cambridge and Letchworth, British Transport Police have confirmed.

Person hit by train between Cambridge and Letchworth

A person has been hit by a train on the Great Northern line between Cambridge and Letchworth this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern

Man sentenced after stealing cash from Royston Cave Shop till

David Broad stole cash from a till at The Cave Shop in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

First-recorded black resident of Royston is focus of new project

Royston artist Stacey Leigh with her work interpreting the life of Roger Britten, and Royston & District Museum and Art Gallery curator Madeline Odent. Picture: Stacey Leigh Ross

Appeal to find driver who assisted vulnerable man near Buntingford

Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who helped a vulnerable man on the A10 near Buntingford

Latest from the Royston Crow

North Herts District Council chairman to throw charity music night

NHDC chairman, Councillor Jean Green, is organising a music night in aid of Parkinson's UK.

Children in care provision set to force Herts County Council budget overspend

Hertfordshire County Council has a projected overspend of £6.8million. Picture: Pexels.

North Herts among richest half of councils in England, figures show

North Hertfordshire sits in the richest half of councils in England, according to official statistics. Picture: Sarah Allison

Orwell woman’s fundraiser in aid of Addenbrooke’s Hospital lifesavers

Kirsten Bailey from Orwell has spoken out about having metabolic acidosis. Picture: Carole Bailey

Rugby World Cup: Ups, down and player ratings as England beat Argentina

England's Jack Nowell scores his sides fifth try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Tokyo Stadium. Picture: ASHLEY WESTERN/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists