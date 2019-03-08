North Herts District Council chairman to throw charity music night

The chairman of North Hertfordshire District Council is to throw a Music Night in Royston to raise money for Parkinson's UK.

The chair, district councillor Jean Green, has organised the event at The Old Bull Inn in High Street on November 1 - which will include the Royston Town Band, Buntingford Male Voice Choir, Royston Ukulele Orchestra and pop band Just Cruzin.

Councillor Green, who represents Royston Palace ward, said: "I am so pleased to host what is set to be a really special night of music and fundraising for this excellent charity.

"Parkinson's UK does amazing work to support those who are living with Parkinson's, and their families. Please come along, enjoy the music and help provide vital funds towards their work locally."

Tickets cost £15 and can be purchased on the door or online at www.civicaepay.co.uk/NorthHertsEstore/estore/default/Catalog/Index.

To purchase a ticket online, follow the link to the NHDC online payment services page. Under the 'All Shops' drop down menu, select 'Civic Events' and you will see the 'Music Night' payment details.

Find out more about the Parkinson's UK charity on their website www.parkinsons.org.uk.

All money raised will be donated to the North Hertfordshire, Stevenage and Royston Parkinson's UK branches.