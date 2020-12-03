COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in North Herts and South Cambs

Recorded cases of COVID-19 are falling across North Herts and South Cambs. Picture: GETTY IMAGES Archant

Coronavirus cases in North Herts and South Cambs continue to steadily decline as the counties heads into tier 2 high alert measures.

According to The Office for National Statistics, there were 120 new positive cases of the virus in North Herts between November 22 and 28 – down 13 on the previous week.

During the same week, South Cambs reported 74 additional cases, down 35 on the previous week.

Per 100,000 people, this equates 90 cases in North Herts and 47 in South Cambs. The average area in England had 127.

In total, North Herts has confirmed 1,543 coronavirus cases to date, and 1,411 for South Cambs.

This week, it was announced that a vaccine had been approved and could be rolled out as early as next week.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is up to 95 per cent effective, and was approved by MHRA earlier this week.

To aid in its smooth delivery, a number of mass vaccination centres are set to be implemented in England. This includes one in Stevenage.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Mass vaccination centre coming to Herts

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, now sits at between 0.9 and 1.