Conservators: Staying safe on Therfield Heath during coronavirus pandemic

People out on Therfield Heath in the sunshine at the weekend. Picture: Clare Swarbrick Archant

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens are urging the public to follow social distancing and government-imposed restrictions on movement during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend many enjoyed the sunshine by visiting Therfield Heath before Monday’s lockdown announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Conservator John King said: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are asking all those who choose to visit the heath to respect the current Government advice on social distancing, especially at the entrances and car parks, which can get extremely busy.

“Whilst the vast majority of people followed the social distancing advice staying at least two metres apart, we urge everyone to abide by the Government’s latest advice of one form of exercise a day, alone or with household members only.”

The Conservators are also asking visitors to take note of the areas where ground nesting birds – skylarks and meadow pipits – are currently breeding, and to enjoy the pasque flowers but be considerate of the emerging buds.

An open meeting was planned for April, but this has now been postponed until later in the year. For up to date information about the heath, including the ground nesting bird sites, see http://www.therfieldheath.org.uk/ or follow The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens Facebook page.