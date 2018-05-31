Advanced search

Conservators: Staying safe on Therfield Heath during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:34 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 25 March 2020

People out on Therfield Heath in the sunshine at the weekend. Picture: Clare Swarbrick

People out on Therfield Heath in the sunshine at the weekend. Picture: Clare Swarbrick

Archant

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens are urging the public to follow social distancing and government-imposed restrictions on movement during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend many enjoyed the sunshine by visiting Therfield Heath before Monday’s lockdown announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Conservator John King said: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are asking all those who choose to visit the heath to respect the current Government advice on social distancing, especially at the entrances and car parks, which can get extremely busy.

You may also want to watch:

“Whilst the vast majority of people followed the social distancing advice staying at least two metres apart, we urge everyone to abide by the Government’s latest advice of one form of exercise a day, alone or with household members only.”

The Conservators are also asking visitors to take note of the areas where ground nesting birds – skylarks and meadow pipits – are currently breeding, and to enjoy the pasque flowers but be considerate of the emerging buds.

An open meeting was planned for April, but this has now been postponed until later in the year. For up to date information about the heath, including the ground nesting bird sites, see http://www.therfieldheath.org.uk/ or follow The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens Facebook page.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston community volunteers step up to help residents during coronavirus crisis

Richard Parussel started the Friends of Burns Road Heroes Facebook page last year. Picture: Richard Parussel

Royston businessman offers free meals to NHS staff amid escalating coronavirus crisis

Safwaan Choudhury, managing director of the British Raj Express in Royston. Picture: Safwaan Choudhury

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: Royston man launches community group to help support residents in need

Dave Carter started the Royston vs Coronavirus group on Facebook. Picture: Dave Carter

Most Read

Royston community volunteers step up to help residents during coronavirus crisis

Richard Parussel started the Friends of Burns Road Heroes Facebook page last year. Picture: Richard Parussel

Royston businessman offers free meals to NHS staff amid escalating coronavirus crisis

Safwaan Choudhury, managing director of the British Raj Express in Royston. Picture: Safwaan Choudhury

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: Royston man launches community group to help support residents in need

Dave Carter started the Royston vs Coronavirus group on Facebook. Picture: Dave Carter

Latest from the Royston Crow

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Royston Town miss out on promotion as FA voids non-league season due to Covid-19 outbreak

Royston Town have missed out on promotion after the FA voided the season. Picture: David Hatton

Strictly stars Janette and Aljaz reschedule Remembering The Oscars tour date in Cambridge

Aljaz and Janette - Remembering The Oscars tour has been rearranged for 2021. Picture: Colin Thomas

Man dies after car crashes into building on M11

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision on the M11 near Duxford yesterday (Wednesday March 25).

Royston Town star Ofosu makes NHS donation amid Covid-19 crisis

Royston Town's Claudio Ofosu donated food to the NHS. Picture: Twitter @ClaudioOfosu
Drive 24