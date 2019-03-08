Barriers set to be installed at Therfield Heath car parks after travellers' stay

Rubbish collected from Therfield Heath after travellers left the site on Saturday. Picture: The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens Archant

It has been decided that two-metre high barriers are to be reintroduced at Therfield Heath car parks to deter overnight parking, after travellers set up camp on the site last week.

Knives found on Therfield Heath. Picture: The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens Knives found on Therfield Heath. Picture: The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens - who manage the site on behalf of the Therfield Regulation Trust - also highlighted the financial strain of increased usage of the 420-acre site, "mainly from the amount of rubbish that is left and constant abuse of bylaws."

Conservator Colin Smith said: "With summer well under way, we have come under increased pressure from the increased usage, mainly from the amount of rubbish that is left and the constant abuse of the bylaws that - although clearly signposted - are chosen to be ignored by many users and has financial implications.

"The most recent was last weekend when on Thursday evening a small group of travellers dug out the wooden bollards to park their caravans up against the small hedging above the main car park. They released not just their dogs, but their seven geese.

"After verbal abuse and an attack by their dogs on a local resident the police were called and a notice of removal was issued and by Saturday they had left the site after visits from both the police and bailiffs.

"Apart from both human and animal faeces and various vehicle oils disposed on the site, they left 12 bags of rubbish which we have had to dispose of

"Because of this we have decided to reintroduce the two-metre high barriers to both car park entrances as a deterrent to stop any overnight parking. In addition we will introduce concrete blocks at certain key points to stop vehicle access.

"That now means all contractors working on our behalf will have to contact us each time they need to gain access.

"In the New Road car park, we had an issue with a small group having a barbecue they left knives and their rubbish strewn across the area.

"In addition every day bicycles are being used across the site and we have had many unmanned flying machines, primarily drones being flown above walkers and one planned balloon landing which is highly dangerous and a very high risk to other users.

"We would like to thank everyone who uses the heath and keeps us informed when we are not policing the area. If you do see something suspicious, call 07449 705345 where you can leave a message or email clerk@therfieldheath.org.uk."