Therfield Heath conservators chairman issues statement on neutrality ahead of election

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens election is to be held at their AGM. Picture: Archant Archant

The chairman of the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens has issued a statement highlighting the group's neutrality, ahead of this evening's election.

John Davison is hoping to be re-elected as the Special Drainage District of Royston representative in the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens election on February 19. Picture: Colin Smith John Davison is hoping to be re-elected as the Special Drainage District of Royston representative in the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens election on February 19. Picture: Colin Smith

In a statement on the Conservators' website, John King said: "As chairman of the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens, I wish to confirm that the Election of Conservators to represent the Special Drainage District of Royston will take place on February 19, 2020, at 7.05 pm at King James Academy junior site.

"Two nominations have been received for the Special Drainage District of Royston Representative, so there will be an election.

Clare Swarbrick is hoping to become the Special Drainage District of Royston representative in the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens election on February 19. Picture: Sara Porter Clare Swarbrick is hoping to become the Special Drainage District of Royston representative in the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens election on February 19. Picture: Sara Porter

"The Conservators remain neutral and wish both candidates the best.

"The two candidates are John Davison and Clare Swarbrick."

The statement came more than a week after the election candidates' statements were posted on the Conservators of Heath and Greens website - where John Davison said the conservators want him to be re-elected.

Last week the Crow ran profile pieces by the candidates, in their own words.

