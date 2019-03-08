Housing development makes busy Royston road 'virtually unusable'

Royston residents in Garden Walk have said their road has become unusuable due to building work related to Linden Homes' Meridian Gate development. Picture: Mike Cummins Archant

Residents of two of Royston’s busiest streets have fresh concerns over the disruption being caused by the Meridian Gate housing development.

The project, led by Linden Homes, will see 340 new homes constructed between the A505, and Garden Walk and Hawthorn Way.

Those who live in the area campaigned against a Traffic Regulation Order last year, and now have additional worries.

Disgruntled residents who live in Hawthorn Way have said that there is a of a considerable rise in the amount of noise pollution coming from passing trucks and construction work on the site, with work often starting before 8am – including on Saturdays.

Other residents in Garden Walk – which is where Royston Town FC and Greneway and Meridian schools are based – have told the Crow that their road has become virtually unusable owing to the number of times the road has been dug up to allow for electricity, gas and water lines to be fitted for the new development.

Mike Cummins, who lives in the road and led the Say No to TRO movement last year, said: “We've had our driveway blocked five times. They simply don't co-ordinate any of it.

“We even had our electricity completely disconnected.”

Mr Cummins also said the disruption to his road has lasted up to two weeks at a time and says contractors failed to warn residents beforehand.

“We were promised a warning of anything that would happen, but we never got one,” he said.

When asked to comment, a spokesperson for Linden Homes told the Crow: “We're very conscious of the permitted working hours for the development and strive to ensure that our contractors comply with these restrictions at all times.

“As such, we will be looking into the construction happening outside of the agreed hours with the contractors on site.”

Concerns had previously been raised by residents about an influx in traffic from an access route for emergency services, believing the road will become a rat-run between the A505 and the town centre.

However, Linden Homes has now confirmed measures will be taken to address the issue.

“Access from Meridian Gate to Garden Walk will be restricted by a rising bollard and ANPR camera. Other vehicles will be prohibited to exit Meridian Gate via this point so will need to use the new roundabout on the A505,” the spokesperson added.