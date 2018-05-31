Royston care home overwhelmed by community support

The manager of a Royston care home has thanked the community for their continuing support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Cox House in Dog Kennel Lane has had generous donations from residents’ families, the public and many of the town’s businesses since the pandemic took hold.

Home manager Adele McCreadie said: “We have received so many kind messages and donations from not only our residents’ families but also local people and businesses.

“It really has made us feel such an important part of the community here in Royston, we can’t thank you enough.”

RCH staff are keeping residents’ spirits high with lots of fun activities to help alleviate any worry that they may have in not seeing their loved ones.

There has been lots of singing, laughter, games and spending time in the garden enjoying the warm weather.

Staff are also ensuring that residents maintain contact with their loved ones by telephone and letter writing while some have even started using FaceTime, Skype, and email.

The home – which is run by Quantum Care – also has its own personalised postcards for residents to send out.

The team wish to say a special thank you to King James Academy Royston for providing protective face shields, Tesco Extra for the delivery of treats, food hampers and a gift card for purchasing items for VE Day celebrations, Elvis impersonator Budgie Chapman for performing to raise money, Royston Cubs and Scouts for the drawings and painted pebbles, Cambridge Wine, British Raj Express, Body Shop agent Lyndsey Woods for donating hand creams, Sisters of Providence, Royston Bowls Club, McDonald’s, and Therfield First School and villagers for hampers containing treats and puzzles for both staff and residents.

They also want to thank the people in town who have no connection with the home yet still made donations – including hand sanitisers, DVDs, biscuits, puzzles, books, wine and hampers.

Adele added: “Of course, we are also very grateful for the support we are receiving daily from our extended family, the relatives of residents at Richard Cox House and friends. It means so much!”

Visit Richard Cox House’s Facebook page for more information.