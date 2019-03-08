Advanced search

Help spruce up Royston station at gardening event

PUBLISHED: 14:59 16 August 2019

Could you help spruce up Royston station? Picture: DANNY LOO

Could you help spruce up Royston station? Picture: DANNY LOO

Royston residents are being encouraged to get involved in a community gardening event on Wednesday next week, to help spruce up the town's railway station.

The event will start at 9.30am and will involve the planting of new floral displays and maintaining the existing displays at the station.

Area station manager Karen Gregson said: "We are encouraging members of the community to join Govia Thameslink Railway colleagues in creating a station everyone can be proud of and enjoy. We will be planting a variety of shrubs and flowers to brighten up the station environment.

"Any help from the public would be warmly welcomed."

The community gardening day is part of a series of public events with residents at stations along the Great Northern and Thameslink route.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided. For more information, speak to station staff.

