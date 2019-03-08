Collision involving cyclist and car between Royston and Melbourn

A cyclist and a car were involved in a crash on the roundabout linking the A505 to the A10 this morning. Archant

There has been a collision involving a cyclist and a car at the roundabout linking Royston to Melbourn this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened at the roundabout connecting the A505 with the A10.

A police spokesman said: "At 7.34am, officers were called to a road traffic collision in Melbourn Road, where a cyclist collided with a vehicle.

"The collision involved a cyclist and a Jaguar XF. The cyclist was taken to hospital and was reported to have suffered only minor injuries."