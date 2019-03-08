Collision involving cyclist and car between Royston and Melbourn
PUBLISHED: 11:33 03 July 2019
There has been a collision involving a cyclist and a car at the roundabout linking Royston to Melbourn this morning.
The incident happened at the roundabout connecting the A505 with the A10.
A police spokesman said: "At 7.34am, officers were called to a road traffic collision in Melbourn Road, where a cyclist collided with a vehicle.
"The collision involved a cyclist and a Jaguar XF. The cyclist was taken to hospital and was reported to have suffered only minor injuries."