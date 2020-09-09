Car meet returns to Barrington for first time since easing of lockdown

Emily Cook with her newest acquisition, an immaculate Hillman Minx Series 111, from 1959. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

The Barrington classic car meet returned to the village green on Friday last week.

This 1928 Sunbeam Limousine was displayed by Guy Lachlam. Picture: Clive Porter This 1928 Sunbeam Limousine was displayed by Guy Lachlam. Picture: Clive Porter

The car meet has been held on the first Friday evening of each month between May and September, and on New Year’s Day, for nearly 50 years – and was organised by Monty Goding until 2015.

Enthusiasts and staff at the village’s Royal Oak pub rallied together to put together the latest event now lockdown restrictions have eased and eager spectators were treated to an exciting range of offerings.

They included a 1928 Sunbeam Limousine, Rolls Royce Silver Shadow 11, a Morris 1000 Traveller, Land Rovers, and numerous top-of-the-range sports cars.

Excited owners from the South Cambs villages and beyond turned out – including Emily Cook from Bassingbourn.

She exhibited her immaculate, newly acquired 1959 Hillman Minx series 111, which has been added to the family fleet of other interesting classic models.