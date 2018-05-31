Clare Swarbrick elected as Conservator of Therfield Heath and Greens

Clare Swarbrick is the new Special Drainage District of Royston representative in the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens. Picture: Sara Porter Copyrighted by Sara Porter

Clare Swarbrick been elected as a Therfield Heath conservator this evening.

John Davison and Clare Swarbrick both stood as candidates for the Special Drainage District of Royston Representative position.

After the announcement was made, Clare told the Crow: "I'm very proud and it will be a privilege to serve as a conservator. Thank you to everyone who supported me over last few weeks and I look forward to engaging with the community, town council and other users of the heath to ensure the long term future of this beautiful place."

