Citizens Advice North Herts reopens Royston office

Published: 9:00 AM June 25, 2021

The community can once again access Citizens Advice services in Royston - as face-to-face meetings recommence in the town.

Over the last year Citizens Advice North Herts has been unable to offer its usual face-to-face service in our area.

However, despite only being able to offer advice via remote services, the charity was still able to help people from Royston and the surrounding villages with 854 issues between April 2020 and March 2021.

A spokesperson for Citizens Advice said: "We are pleased to say that we have reopened for face-to-face services at our Royston Town Hall office every Monday and Wednesday morning from 9.30 until 12 noon.

"The best way to get in touch with us is still via phone or email. We can then make an appointment for you if it is needed."

Citizens Advice North Herts is a local, independent, trusted charity which helps people solve problems where no other help is available.

People contact the charity with a number of issues ranging from money problems to relationships, employment, homelessness and more.

The spokeswoman added: "We are dependent on fundraising and volunteers so if you are interested in supporting us via a fundraising event or training to become a volunteer than please get in touch."

You can contact Citizens Advice North Herts by calling 01462 689801 - a 24 hour answer phone - or by emailing northhertscab.org.uk.

Citizens Advice also held sessions at Melbourn Community Hub prior to the pandemic, these are still suspended.