Top holiday tips so you can start to plan your 2022 trips

Many of us will be looking forward to going on holiday this year. But, preparing for a holiday can be stressful – arranging bookings, insurance policies and making sure everyone is ready. Here are our top tips so you can kick start planning your 2022 trips!

Getting compensation from your airline for lost or delayed luggage:

If your luggage gets delayed or lost, make sure you report it as soon as possible in order to claim compensation from your airline. You may also get essential items provided to tide you over if your luggage is delayed. You can find out more about airline compensation on our website.

Claiming compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled:

You can claim compensation if your flight is delayed by more than three hours, and it’s the airline’s fault. If your flight is cancelled altogether, you are entitled to a full refund or a replacement flight. Again, it’s important to talk to your airline as soon as you can.

Getting a refund for a delayed or cancelled train:

If you’re travelling by train to the airport it’s important to check all your train times to make sure everything is running smoothly. If your train gets cancelled or delayed, you are entitled to compensation.

Just make sure you keep your train tickets, and contact the train operator for your refund. Some travel insurers cover the cost of missed flights, if the reason was out of your control.

If you miss a flight because your train to the airport was delayed or cancelled, contact your travel insurance provider to check if you can claim.

Travel insurance:

Understanding the different types of insurance available, the policies and how to make a claim, is essential when planning a holiday. If you don't have travel insurance you will have to pay out of your own pocket to deal with a problem while you're away.

Or you may lose money if you have to cancel a trip and can't get your money back. Sometimes, travel insurance might be included as an extra service offered through your bank account or credit card. You should check how much you're paying for this and what kind of cover it offers.

For further advice on travel insurance and claiming compensation visit our website www.citizensadvice.org.uk.