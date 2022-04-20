Letchworth Financial Health Project launches to help people manage budgets

Citizens Advice North Herts is running a project to help with budgeting - Credit: PEXELS

The Letchworth Financial Health Project is one of the projects run by Citizens Advice North Herts and is available to anyone who lives or works in Letchworth Garden City.

It is funded by the Letchworth Heritage Foundation, first launching in November 2020.

Workshop gives budgeting tips - Credit: Citizen Advice North Herts

The over-arching aim of this project is to inspire and empower the local community to develop financial resilience and resourcefulness. Reducing the adverse effects of low income also has a positive impact on people’s life chances, health and well-being.

At its heart, the project delivers a holistic and intensive money advice service tailored to individuals’ needs and includes the following key elements:

· Personalised debt advice

· Advice on income maximisation strategies, including benefit checks.

· Help and support to apply for and appeal benefit decisions.

· Improving financial capability and confidence. That is, imparting knowledge and skills in how to manage money, delivered through individual appointments and community workshops.

We are now taking bookings for our financial capability community workshops; these workshops will be delivered in-person at local venues and online. Topics include money matters, budgeting, energy saving, maximising income, debt management, banks & savings accounts, choosing credit and comparing best buys.

For more information on how to book a workshop and also to access our online resources, useful information links and project news, please visit our project page https://northhertscab.org.uk/about-us/letchworth-financial-health/

Alternatively email letchworthfinancialhealth@nhdcab.org.uk or call 01462 688011 for more information or to make a booking.

The following dates are currently available:

• Budgeting on April 21 at 10am at Create Community

• Budgeting on April 26 at 7pm Online

• Energy Saving on May 5 at 2pm at Create Community

• Energy Saving on May 19 at 10am at Create Community

• Energy Saving on May 24 at 7pm Online

• Maximising Income on June 9 at 2pm at Create Community

• Maximising Income on June 16 at 10am at Create Community

• Maximising Income on June 21 at 7pm Online

(Create Community: 19-29 Station Road, Letchworth Garden City, SG6 3BB)

If you need individual advice and support with existing debt or benefits issues, please email letchworthdebtandbenefits@nhdcab.org.uk or call 01462 688014