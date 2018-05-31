Christmas trees aplenty at Steeple Morden festival

Steeple Morden Christmas Tree Festival 2019 at St Peter and St Paul's Church. Picture: Michael Smith Archant

Steeple Morden's parish church has held its seventh Christmas Tree Festival, featuring displays by schoolchildren and community groups.

Smarties Pre-School's entry. Picture: Michael Smith Smarties Pre-School's entry. Picture: Michael Smith

Most of the trees were displayed inside St Peter & St Paul's Church, with one - the Millennium Yew, decorated by the over 60s group - standing proud in the churchyard.

Each class in Steeple Morden Primary School produced a tree, illustrating Christmas customs in different countries. Guilden Morden Primary Academy produced 'An Up-cycled Christmas' with decorations made by the children from rubbish.

Steeple Morden Primary School Year 4 class tree. Picture: Michael Smith Steeple Morden Primary School Year 4 class tree. Picture: Michael Smith

The Mordens Scout Group produced a 'Chris tin gle' tree made from tins of food to go to Jimmy's Night Shelter in Cambridge. Smarties Pre-School created a 'Nativitree' ahere were trees from the cricket club and the tennis club, church groups and others.

The festival was supported by the whole community.

Mordens Scout Group entry. Picture: Michael Smith Mordens Scout Group entry. Picture: Michael Smith

Steeple Morden Cricket Club entry. Picture: Michael Smith Steeple Morden Cricket Club entry. Picture: Michael Smith

