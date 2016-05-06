Chrishall vicar sorry after questioning Santa's existence at school Christmas service

Revd Anand Sodadasi is vicar at Chrishall's Holy Trinity Church. Picture: Phoebe Taplin Archant

The vicar of Chrishall's parish church has apologised after questioning the existence of Father Christmas at a service held for village primary school pupils last week.

Revd Dr Anand Sodadasi, of Holy Trinity Church, raised his views in front of Chrishall Holy Trinity and St Nicholas Church of England Primary School youngsters and staff.

A statement from the Diocese of Chelmsford, on behalf of Revd Anand Sodadasi, said: "I am truly sorry to have upset parents through my reflection on the idea of Santa Claus at the carol service attended by the pupils of Chrishall Holy Trinity and St Nicholas Church of England Primary School.

"I respect the children's imaginative world of fun and joy during Christmas and I would never in a million years intentionally upset them in any way.

"I have worked with the school to apologise to parents and children for any upset caused."

Headteacher Tracey Bratley said: "This was an unfortunate situation that the school has managed sensitively.

"There continues to be a buzz of festive fun at school, as the magic that comes with Christmas is celebrated."