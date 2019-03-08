More than 45 firefighters called to 20-acre crop blaze in Chrishall Grange
PUBLISHED: 16:27 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 06 August 2019
Archant
Over 45 firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire - involving approximately 20 acres of growing crops and a tractor - in Christhall Grange.
Crews were called at around 2.30pm today and are working to extinguish the blaze and stop it from spreading.
You may also want to watch:
Fire crews from Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Suffolk and Essex are currently at the scene.
Emergency services are advising people to avoid the area while they deal with the incident.
The Crow is awaiting further information on how this may impact traffic on the A505.