More than 45 firefighters called to 20-acre crop blaze in Chrishall Grange

Crews from Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk are attending a 20-acre crop fire in Chrishall Grange. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Archant

Over 45 firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire - involving approximately 20 acres of growing crops and a tractor - in Christhall Grange.

Crews were called at around 2.30pm today and are working to extinguish the blaze and stop it from spreading.

Fire crews from Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Suffolk and Essex are currently at the scene.

Emergency services are advising people to avoid the area while they deal with the incident.

The Crow is awaiting further information on how this may impact traffic on the A505.