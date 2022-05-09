News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Village archive to reopen in time for Platinum Jubilee

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:03 AM May 9, 2022
The Hicks family in Mullion Cottage, Church Road, Chrishill celebrating the Silver Jubilee of George V on May 6, 1935

The Hicks family in Mullion Cottage, Church Road, Chrishall celebrating the Silver Jubilee of George V on May 6, 1935

Chrishall Village Archive is reopening with a calendar of events lined up - including history trails and plans for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The archive will be at the Brand Pavilion on Jigneys Meadow from 2pm to 5pm on the following Sundays: June 26, July 31 and September 4.

At the start of June the archive will be joining in with village jubilee celebrations. On June 4 and 5 the archive will hold a marquee exhibition with refreshments and a raffle to win a hamper of goodies.

The display coincides with the village's Open Studios event, which features paintings and prints for sale by members of the Society of Chrishall Artists.

The archive is also launching a new history trail featuring key locations in the life of historic resident Lettice Martin and her family.

Printed copies of the walks with QR codes will be available to buy in the village over the jubilee weekend.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Royston News
Essex

