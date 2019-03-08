Hotel Chocolat's 'Chocmobile' stolen in Royston

A Hotel Chocolat van, nicknamed 'the Chocmobile', has been stolen from the luxury chocolatier's headquarters in Royston.

The Chocmobile - which travels the nation, serving Hotel Chocolat goods - is kept at the Hotel Chocolat's HQ, Mint House in Newark Close, and was targeted by thieves overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

A police spokesman has confirmed three men were caught on CCTV at Mint House, who smashed a window to gain access to the Chocmobile before stealing it.

The company is offering a reward for any information leading to the van's recovery - an invitation to their top secret inventing room, and a five-year subscription to their monthly tasting club.

On Twitter, Hotel Chocolat said: "Let's #findthechocmobile and return to normal service, dispensing chocolate happiness around the country."

If you have information on the incident, call 101 quoting 41/69223/19.