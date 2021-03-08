Celebrating inspirational women for International Women's Day

Published: 5:25 PM March 8, 2021

To celebrate International Women's Day, we're looking at some of the women who have inspired us from Royston and the surrounding areas - whether through their determination in the face of adversity or through their service to the community.

One of the women we wanted to highlight is Clare Swarbrick, who was elected as a Conservator of Therfield Heath and Greens in February last year, before becoming the group's chair in March.

The Conservators protect the environment at Therfield Heath, and have continued to do so throughout lockdown by organising litter picks, working together to restore Sun Hill Common and warning residents against disturbing nesting birds.

Another inspirational woman is Joanne Glasscock, who used to live in Royston but now lives in Italy. Joanne got in touch with the Crow at the start of the pandemic, to warn the people of Royston to take action, stay at home and stop the spread of COVID-19 well before the government lockdown.

Joanne said: “I would say to people back home it’s not a film and it’s not just happening in another country far away – everyone is locking down and we have to close ourselves away as much as possible."

Meanwhile Lynsey Langdon has continued her fight to make the A505 safer, after her husband Greig was involved in a crash on the road and fractured his spine in 2016.

Her campaign, which is backed by the Crow and led to us starting our own call for change, is still going strong and gaining support.

A Kneesworth woman went from IT technical specialist to artisan shop owner in lockdown when she took over Homemade at the Barn.

Caroline Smith took over the shop - which sells quirky, handmade items - just one day before the first lockdown, after learning that the previous owner had to give it up.

She said: "I think the positive thing that has come out of this pandemic is that because people have had to shop locally, they can see what is available locally that isn’t available on the mass market."

Finally, the first female vicar of Royston parish, Rev'd Heidi Huntley, has continued leading services online while overseeing the restoration of the fire-damaged St John the Baptist Church - all during a global pandemic, of course.

Bravo to these wonderful women - and the many, many more besides in our town and villages. We salute you!