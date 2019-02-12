Advanced search

CCTV appeal after NiQuitin products stolen from Royston pharmacy

PUBLISHED: 16:09 21 February 2019

Police would like to speak to this man as part of their enquiries into a theft from Lloyds Pharamcy in Royston. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into a theft from a Royston pharmacy.

Between midday and 12.30pm on February 2, an offender entered Lloyds Pharmacy in High Street and placed 15 NiQuitin products in his pockets before leaving without paying.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or has information that could assist the investigation should contact PCSO Ashley Armstrong by emailing ashley.armstrong@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/10685/19 or report details online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

