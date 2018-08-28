Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

CCTV appeal after Royston burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:45 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 18 January 2019

Police are hoping to trace the people in these CCTV images. Picture: Cambs police

Police are hoping to trace the people in these CCTV images. Picture: Cambs police

Archant

Thieves targeted a Royston farmhouse undergoing renovation in November, and officers have now released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak after a credit card stolen in the burglary was used at a Tesco store.

Police are hoping to trace the people in these CCTV images. Picture: Cambs police Police are hoping to trace the people in these CCTV images. Picture: Cambs police

On Monday, November 19, the owners of a farmhouse undergoing renovation discovered their house had been broken into and a number of high-value items had been taken.

They included three Rolex watches, and a safe containing expensive jewellery and more than £5,000 in cash.

Police are hoping to trace the people in these CCTV images. Picture: Cambs police Police are hoping to trace the people in these CCTV images. Picture: Cambs police

A credit card was also taken during the break-in and the images show the card being used at Tesco in Newmarket.

Officers are keen to identify the men in the CCTV images and urge anyone who may know who they are to pass on information by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quoting 35/46063/18, or you can call 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Helen Bailey murder to feature in true crime series

What the Killer Did Next will focus on the movements of Ian Stewart, right, after he killed Helen Bailey, pictured left. Picture: Alice Boagey

More than 30 jobs created at Royston’s new Aldi store

Royston's new Aldi store seen from the A505. Picture: Archant

Delays after two-vehicle A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

Tools recovered by police from suspected shed burglaries. Picture: ARCHANT.

Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

Royston's new Aldi store seen from the A505. Picture: Archant

Hitchin haulage company fined more than £500,000 for illegal Royston waste storage

Waste stored near the Royston Sewage Treatment Works by Winters Haulage; Picture: Environment Agency

Most Read

Helen Bailey murder to feature in true crime series

#includeImage($article, 225)

More than 30 jobs created at Royston’s new Aldi store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Delays after two-vehicle A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hitchin haulage company fined more than £500,000 for illegal Royston waste storage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Royston Crow

CCTV appeal after Royston burglary

Police are hoping to trace the people in these CCTV images. Picture: Cambs police

Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

Royston's new Aldi store seen from the A505. Picture: Archant

North Herts and Stevenage Samaritans aim to turn ‘blue Monday’ into Brew Monday

Transform 'blue Monday' into Brew Monday with a cuppa and a chat.

Trial of Sandon pilot charged with manslaughter begins at Old Bailey

Andy Hill's trial has started at the Old Bailey.

Hitchin haulage company fined more than £500,000 for illegal Royston waste storage

Waste stored near the Royston Sewage Treatment Works by Winters Haulage; Picture: Environment Agency
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists