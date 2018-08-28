CCTV appeal after Royston burglary

Thieves targeted a Royston farmhouse undergoing renovation in November, and officers have now released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak after a credit card stolen in the burglary was used at a Tesco store.

Police are hoping to trace the people in these CCTV images. Picture: Cambs police Police are hoping to trace the people in these CCTV images. Picture: Cambs police

On Monday, November 19, the owners of a farmhouse undergoing renovation discovered their house had been broken into and a number of high-value items had been taken.

They included three Rolex watches, and a safe containing expensive jewellery and more than £5,000 in cash.

A credit card was also taken during the break-in and the images show the card being used at Tesco in Newmarket.

Officers are keen to identify the men in the CCTV images and urge anyone who may know who they are to pass on information by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quoting 35/46063/18, or you can call 101.