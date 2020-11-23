Advanced search

CCTV appeal after thefts from vehicles and sheds

PUBLISHED: 18:11 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 23 November 2020

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into a series of thefts from motor vehicles and sheds - including incidents in Kelshall and Sandon. Picture: Herts police

A series of thefts from motor vehicles and sheds in North Herts villages are being investigated by police – and today they have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Incidents were reported in Kelshall and Sandon – and over in Brickendon, Epping Green and Little Berkhamsted in the East Herts district.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information about the thefts.

PC Mark Ellwood, from the North Herts Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I would urge anyone who recognises this man or has any information they think may assist our investigation to please get in touch by emailing mark.ellwood@herts.pnn.police.uk.

“Now that we have reached the winter months, I encourage residents to reassess the security of their sheds and outbuildings, as well as following our vehicle crime prevention advice online.”

Call 101 if you have information, quoting 41/84082/20.

