Consultation on East West Rail route opens

Published: 12:00 PM April 7, 2021

East West Rail Company has opened a consultation on the line which includes options for Bedford to Cambridge - Credit: EWRCo

Proposed routes from Bedford to Cambridge as part of the wider Oxford to Cambridge link have been unveiled by the East West Rail Company - with residents invited to take part in a consultation.

The central section proposal from Bedford to Cambridge has been broken down further into smaller sections the public can comment on. Section D runs from Clapham Green to The Eversdens, Section E is Harlton to Hauxton and Section F is The Shelfords to Cambridge.

Proposals include that the East West Rail link approaches Cambourne from the north and enters Cambridge from the south, with a new railway junction to join the proposed new railway to the existing line to King's Cross at Shepreth. It would then connect to the West Anglia Main Line at the Shepreth Branch Junction to the north east.

The proposed line has been a huge talking point for our area in recent years, with criticism over whether East West Rail Co's plans fit the needs of the community in serving new or expanding settlements and concerns for the environment.

Campaign group and community thinktank CamBedRailRoad tirelessly worked on and championed a 'northern route' for the central section, from Cambridge to Bedford, leaving the city by Cambridge North.





East West Rail Company has opened a consultation on the line which includes options for Bedford to Cambridge - Credit: EWRCo

You may also want to watch:

CBRR's proposal runs along the route of the A428 and calls at new stations at Northstowe, Cambourne, St Neots and Bedford - "connecting large existing and proposed population centres with employment sites across Cambridgeshire."

They have now joined with Cambridge Approaches to continue their fight. Their petition stands around 8,000 signatures.

The consultation lasts for 10 weeks and closes on June 9, 2021. Go to eastwestrail.co.uk to see the consultation documents in full.





East West Rail Company has opened a consultation on the line which includes options for Bedford to Cambridge - Credit: EWRCo

Share your views via the online feedback form which can be found at www.eastwestrail.co.uk/feedback or download the feedback form and once completed, send to 'Freepost EAST WEST RAIL' or email it to consultation@eastwestrail.co.uk. If you need a paper copy of the consultation documents and feedback form, you can order these at www.eastwestrail.co.uk/documents or call 0330 134 0067.