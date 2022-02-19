Multiple cats rescued from thatched house fire in Hertfordshire village
- Credit: Google Maps
Multiple cats were rescued after a large fire broke out at a thatched property in a quiet east Hertfordshire village earlier this morning.
Firefighters were called at around 10.30am today (February 19) after the blaze broke out at an address in Anstey, less than 10 miles out of Royston.
A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We had a large attendance at an address in Anstey this morning due to a kitchen fire at a thatched property.
“At 10:35 we received the call and Buntingford Fire quickly arrived on scene and quickly managed to get the fire under control with further appliances following.
“We sent six pumps, one aerial ladder platform, one command support unit and one incident support unit plus their support pumps.
“Crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel and one covering jet to put the fire out.
“The crews rescued multiple cats and used Smokey Paws to assist the animals.”
Smokey Paws create oxygen masks which are specifically designed to provide essential care to pets on the scene of a house fire.