Advanced search

Did you see ‘deliberate’ South Cambs caravan fire?

PUBLISHED: 12:50 26 October 2020

Cambs firefighters tackled a blaze in a Barrington field at the weekend. Picture: Helen Drake

Cambs firefighters tackled a blaze in a Barrington field at the weekend. Picture: Helen Drake

Archant

An investigation has been launched after a caravan fire in a South Cambs field at the weekend, as it’s believed the blaze was started deliberately.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the blaze – which was dealt with by a crew from Cambridge Fire Station – on Saturday evening.

You may also want to watch:

At 5pm, firefighters were called to the incident in a field along Orwell Road on the edge of Barrington.

They arrived to find the caravan ablaze. Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 6.55pm.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate, Cambs fire service has said.

Anyone who has information about how the fire was started, or if you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, contact Cambs police by calling 101, visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Royston Crow

New ultrasound scanner at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital could prevent premature births

The Sonosite portable ultrasound scanner is unveiled at the Lister Hospital’s maternity unit. L-R: Dr Mona Modi, Stacey Hunt with baby Frankie, and Dr Rachel Wooldridge. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity

Did you see ‘deliberate’ South Cambs caravan fire?

Cambs firefighters tackled a blaze in a Barrington field at the weekend. Picture: Helen Drake

Climate change to be at heart of Herts County Council decision-making

David Williams, the leader of Hertfordshire County Council. Photo: Pete Stevens.

Letchworth-based hospice’s Lights of Life event to remember lost loved ones

Garden House Hospice in Letchworth is holding a Lights of Life service for people to remember those they have loved and lost. Picture: Martin Wootton

North Herts parks and nature reserves receive Green Flag Awards

Ivel Springs in Baldock was among the green spaces in Hitchin, Royston, Letchworth and Baldock to receive a Green Flag Award. Picture: NHDC