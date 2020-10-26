Did you see ‘deliberate’ South Cambs caravan fire?

An investigation has been launched after a caravan fire in a South Cambs field at the weekend, as it’s believed the blaze was started deliberately.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the blaze – which was dealt with by a crew from Cambridge Fire Station – on Saturday evening.

At 5pm, firefighters were called to the incident in a field along Orwell Road on the edge of Barrington.

They arrived to find the caravan ablaze. Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 6.55pm.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate, Cambs fire service has said.

Anyone who has information about how the fire was started, or if you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, contact Cambs police by calling 101, visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.