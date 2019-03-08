Grandfather's dismay as car vandalised during Royston allotment visit

Royston Allotments in Coombes Hole. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A grandfather from Royston had his car vandalised while he tended to his allotment in the town.

Franco Tamburello arrived at his plot in the Royston allotments in Coombes Hole at about 4.40am on Sunday, June 30.

He was there about an hour, and when he returned, the windscreen of his Skoda Octavia had been chipped and the wing mirrors damaged.

The 83-year-old told the Crow: "I wasn't happy when I saw what had happened - some people have been very naughty. "They hit the windscreen with a brick - I don't fight with anybody, I don't know why they have done this.

"I wasn't happy and phoned the police straight away to report it."

Mr Tamburello, whose wife died 17 years ago, has had his allotment for 22 years - and said it gives him something to do in the day time.

Sometimes he tends to his plot every day, and other times less frequently depending on what needs to be done at the site.

He said: "The allotment is for retired people and it gives me peace of mind, I grow tomatoes, runner beans, potatoes - lots of vegetables.

"When you get older you don't go out much, but if you have an allotment it is a different story, there is always something to do.

As well as going to the allotment, Mr Tamburello goes to town and does shopping using his car.

"When you are 80 or 90 you can't get very far, so I need my car to get out and about. I use my car for everything."

He has lived in Royston since 1974, and said that the town has gotten much busier in the decades since.

Herts police are investigating the incident.

A force spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened in Royston on Sunday 30 June.

"Between 5am and 6am, a silver Skoda Octavia that was parked in Coombes Hole was damaged.

"Both side mirrors were smashed and hanging off and there was also a mark on the windscreen.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information should get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/58917/19."