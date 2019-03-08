Child, 12, trapped in overturned car in A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

A 12-year-old was trapped inside an overturned car which has crashed with a van on the A505 between Royston and Baldock this morning.

Police were called at 8.10am this morning to the A505 southbound near Slip End to reports of the collision between a black VW van and a blue Kia Carens car - which overturned.

The child is believed to have sustained slight injuries.

The road was closed by emergency services and reopened just after 9am.

A spokeswoman from the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.08am with reports of a collision on the A505.

"We sent the hazardous area response team, two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.

"Two people were taken to Stevenage's Lister Hospital for further care."

Emergency services remain at the scene.