Child, 12, trapped in overturned car in A505 crash between Royston and Baldock
PUBLISHED: 10:02 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 16 September 2019
Archant
A 12-year-old was trapped inside an overturned car which has crashed with a van on the A505 between Royston and Baldock this morning.
Police were called at 8.10am this morning to the A505 southbound near Slip End to reports of the collision between a black VW van and a blue Kia Carens car - which overturned.
The child is believed to have sustained slight injuries.
The road was closed by emergency services and reopened just after 9am.
A spokeswoman from the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.08am with reports of a collision on the A505.
"We sent the hazardous area response team, two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.
"Two people were taken to Stevenage's Lister Hospital for further care."
Emergency services remain at the scene.