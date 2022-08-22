Car catches fire on B1368 near Royston

The incident occurred on the B1368 between Flint Cross and Barley. - Credit: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A car has caught fire on the B1368, near Royston.

The incident occurred at around 4.26am this morning (Monday, August 22), in a layby between Barley and Flint Cross.

Officers from Hertfordshire police and crews Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze, with no injuries reported.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service believe that the fire was started accidentally.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police were called just after 4.30am today (Monday, August 22) to reports of a car on fire on the B1368 between Flint Cross and Barley.

"Officers and the Herts Fire and Rescue Service attended.

"The fire service put out the fire."

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service added: "Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 4:26am this morning to a report of a car on fire on the B1368, just outside Barley.

"One fire engine from Royston fire station was sent to the scene, where the crew found a car well alight in a layby.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire with hose reels.

"Nobody was injured and the fire is believed to have started accidentally."