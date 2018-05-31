Equine car boot sale returns to Litlington

Helpers at the ready at a previous Equine Car Boot Sale in Litlington. Picture: Sarah Howard Archant

The third annual charity car boot sale in aid of Shetland ponies is coming to Litlington.

The equine-themed car boot sale will raise money for the Shetland Pony Welfare Trust. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Howard

The event is organised by Sarah Howard for the Shetland Pony Welfare Trust, based in Little Abington.

Sarah, who is from Litlington, told the Crow: "After two successful years we are delighted to be holding our next charity equine car boot sale in aid of the Shetland Pony Welfare Trust. So far we have raised more than £1,000 for the cause.

"The charity does an amazing job and does not receive any state funding. Sadly one of my friends died of Leukaemia last year and even though they did not have space took her three ponies on which was a great relief to the family."

Tables are available at £12 each and entry is £1 per person for the event at the village hall on February 23 from 10am to 12pm.

If you would like to secure your slot, call 07531 735398 or email manifestdestinybubble@hotmail.com.