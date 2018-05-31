Cannabis factory worth more than £850k uncovered in Arrington

South Cambs police officers uncovered the cannabis factory yesterday afternoon. Picture: Cambs police Archant

A cannabis factory worth an estimated £850,000 has been uncovered in Arrington.

Acting on intelligence from members of the public, South Cambs police officers visited the property in Ermine Way yesterday afternoon, and uncovered more than 1,000 cannabis plants across seven outbuildings at various stages of growth. They also recovered three suspected stolen vehicles.

Two men aged 32 and 37 attempted to flee when police arrived, but were detained and arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and immigration offences.

A third man, aged 64, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and handling stolen goods. They all remain in custody.

Sgt Rob Taylor said: “This find has stopped a substantial amount of illegal drugs finding their way to the streets.

“It’s vital we get information such as this from the public so we can tackle the production and supply of drugs in the county.”

Information about illegal drug activity can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.