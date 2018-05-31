Advanced search

Cannabis factory worth more than £850k uncovered in Arrington

PUBLISHED: 11:02 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 15 April 2020

South Cambs police officers uncovered the cannabis factory yesterday afternoon. Picture: Cambs police

South Cambs police officers uncovered the cannabis factory yesterday afternoon. Picture: Cambs police

Archant

A cannabis factory worth an estimated £850,000 has been uncovered in Arrington.

South Cambs police officers uncovered the cannabis factory yesterday afternoon. Picture: Cambs policeSouth Cambs police officers uncovered the cannabis factory yesterday afternoon. Picture: Cambs police

Acting on intelligence from members of the public, South Cambs police officers visited the property in Ermine Way yesterday afternoon, and uncovered more than 1,000 cannabis plants across seven outbuildings at various stages of growth. They also recovered three suspected stolen vehicles.

Two men aged 32 and 37 attempted to flee when police arrived, but were detained and arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and immigration offences.

You may also want to watch:

A third man, aged 64, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and handling stolen goods. They all remain in custody.

Sgt Rob Taylor said: “This find has stopped a substantial amount of illegal drugs finding their way to the streets.

“It’s vital we get information such as this from the public so we can tackle the production and supply of drugs in the county.”

Information about illegal drug activity can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cannabis factory worth more than £850k uncovered in Arrington

South Cambs police officers uncovered the cannabis factory yesterday afternoon. Picture: Cambs police

Decision time extended for homes plan near Therfield Heath after Gladman U-turn

A pair of jays in hedgerow that currently divides the field Gladman want to build on in two, running north to south. Picture: David Hatton

IWM Duxford turns blue for NHS thanks to Litlington firm

Absolute Audio Visual Solutions, based in Litlington, turned the airspace hangar at IWM blue to mark the weekly Clap for our Carers effort and show appreciation for our NHS during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Absolute Audio Visual Solutions

Royston firefighters salute key workers in coronavirus crisis

Royston firefighters have been honouring key workers by taking part in the 'clap for our carers' initiative every Thursday at 8pm during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Royston Fire Station

Royston mum’s bear hunt reaches 1,000 members and brings joy to town in virus lockdown

Stella Mills' teddies with flamingos - bear 241 in Royston. Picture: Stella Mills

Most Read

Cannabis factory worth more than £850k uncovered in Arrington

South Cambs police officers uncovered the cannabis factory yesterday afternoon. Picture: Cambs police

Decision time extended for homes plan near Therfield Heath after Gladman U-turn

A pair of jays in hedgerow that currently divides the field Gladman want to build on in two, running north to south. Picture: David Hatton

IWM Duxford turns blue for NHS thanks to Litlington firm

Absolute Audio Visual Solutions, based in Litlington, turned the airspace hangar at IWM blue to mark the weekly Clap for our Carers effort and show appreciation for our NHS during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Absolute Audio Visual Solutions

Royston firefighters salute key workers in coronavirus crisis

Royston firefighters have been honouring key workers by taking part in the 'clap for our carers' initiative every Thursday at 8pm during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Royston Fire Station

Royston mum’s bear hunt reaches 1,000 members and brings joy to town in virus lockdown

Stella Mills' teddies with flamingos - bear 241 in Royston. Picture: Stella Mills

Latest from the Royston Crow

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Cannabis factory worth more than £850k uncovered in Arrington

South Cambs police officers uncovered the cannabis factory yesterday afternoon. Picture: Cambs police

Celebrate our new heroes during the coronavirus pandemic

Help us to celebrate our NHS heroes...

IWM Duxford turns blue for NHS thanks to Litlington firm

Absolute Audio Visual Solutions, based in Litlington, turned the airspace hangar at IWM blue to mark the weekly Clap for our Carers effort and show appreciation for our NHS during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Absolute Audio Visual Solutions

Decision time extended for homes plan near Therfield Heath after Gladman U-turn

A pair of jays in hedgerow that currently divides the field Gladman want to build on in two, running north to south. Picture: David Hatton
Drive 24