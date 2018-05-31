South Cambs candidates on school funding in the county

Parliamentary candidates for South Cambridgeshire have spoken to the Crow about school funding in the district.

Parliamentary candidates for South Cambridgeshire have spoken to the Crow about school funding in the district.

Cambridgeshire is one of the worst funded education authorities in England - and calls to improve this have been made many times.

Labour's Dan Greef said: "As a teacher in South Cambridgeshire I have seen up close how schools are struggling. Staff goodwill is being stretched to breaking point, parents are receiving letters asking for money and headteachers are desperately trying to plug the ever-growing hole in their budget. In particular special educational needs funding is disappearing.

"We are currently being hit by a double whammy, first the Lib Dem and Tory cuts, then the unfair funding formula which gives this county less money per pupil than other areas. A Labour government will address both these things, with a manifesto pledge to invest properly in our schools, with improved funding and a fairer funding formula.

"Every school will be open for five full days a week and teachers will have more protected planning time to better support them in their role. Cambridgeshire needs a strong advocate and voice in Parliament and I will fight for fair funding of all our schools.

Ian Sollom, for the Liberal Democrats, said: "Young people across South Cambs deserve world-class schools and colleges so they get the best start in life. But instead, the Conservatives have cut school budgets to the bone. Across the country, schools rely on handouts from parents or have had to cut staff numbers to make ends meet. Some schools are even shortening the day because they can't afford to keep children at school for a five-day week.

"How can we expect children to learn and thrive in this environment? As the dad of a primary school child, I am determined to ensure our schools in South Cambs are fully funded. They should not have to make the difficult decision of cutting staff hours.

"As the next MP for South Cambs, I will fight to reverse school cuts so that our children can get the resources they need.

"The Lib Dems will build a brighter future for every child in South Cambs. By stopping Brexit, we can spend £10bn a year more on schools and recruit 20,000 more teachers to give every child the skills they need to succeed."

Conservative candidate Anthony Browne was invited to comment, but the Crow has not received a response.