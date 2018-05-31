Advanced search

Do you have what it takes to name Hertfordshire County Council's next gritter?

PUBLISHED: 17:33 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 20 November 2019

Gritter

Gritter

Archant

They say only three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and the famous fleet of Hertfordshire County Council gritters.

The nights are drawing in, the frosted lawns have returned, and this can mean only thing - gritting season.

In a new competition for 2019, Herts County Council are giving Royston Crow readers the chance to name their very own gritter.

You may also want to watch:

Following in the footsteps of popular gritters from a bygone era - Brad Gritt, Freezing Frank, Gritney Spears - it is now up to you to name the class of 2019.

If you think you have what it takes, comment your suggestions on either our Facebook page, Gritter - sorry, Twitter - or email your entries to news@royston-crow.co.uk.

Next week, the best names will enter into a final poll where you can then vote to christen the Royston Crow Hertfordshire County Council gritter.

Best of luck - and happy naming!

Most Read

Kneesworth paedophile jailed after admitting 11 child abuse offences

Robert Mills, from Kneesworth - and formerly of Royston - has been jailed after admitting child abuse offences. Picture: Cambs police

Traffic delays after Duxford crash at A505/M11 roundabout

Royston drivers are advised to check before travelling on A505 to M11. Picture: Archant

Liberal Democrats candidate for South Cambs Ian Sollom on why you should vote for him in the General Election

The 2019 General Election candidate for the Liberal Democrats in South Cambridgeshire, Ian Sollom. Picture: Chris Sidell

Conservative candidate for South Cambs Anthony Browne on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost

Pregnancy club launched in Royston to build friendships and share information

Doula Jane Wallington and private midwife Cecile Davidson with The Old Bull Inn's Ben Jones ahead of Royston Pregnancy Club's first meet-up, which is being held at the pub in High Street. Picture: Alicia Davidson

Most Read

Kneesworth paedophile jailed after admitting 11 child abuse offences

Robert Mills, from Kneesworth - and formerly of Royston - has been jailed after admitting child abuse offences. Picture: Cambs police

Traffic delays after Duxford crash at A505/M11 roundabout

Royston drivers are advised to check before travelling on A505 to M11. Picture: Archant

Liberal Democrats candidate for South Cambs Ian Sollom on why you should vote for him in the General Election

The 2019 General Election candidate for the Liberal Democrats in South Cambridgeshire, Ian Sollom. Picture: Chris Sidell

Conservative candidate for South Cambs Anthony Browne on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost

Pregnancy club launched in Royston to build friendships and share information

Doula Jane Wallington and private midwife Cecile Davidson with The Old Bull Inn's Ben Jones ahead of Royston Pregnancy Club's first meet-up, which is being held at the pub in High Street. Picture: Alicia Davidson

Latest from the Royston Crow

Do you have what it takes to name Hertfordshire County Council’s next gritter?

Gritter

Mum reflects on North Herts hospice help during Children’s Grief Awareness Week

Garden House Hospice Care highlights its bereavement services during Children's Grief Awareness Week 2019. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Oh yes we did! Here is our roundup of top Christmas shows across the area

Cinderella is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Cinderella at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Ugly Sisters, Wayne Sleep and Matt Crosby with Charlotte Kennedy as Cinderella at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Guilden Morden school bounces back with ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Guilden Morden CofE Primary Academy and Pre-School has been awarded an overall 'good' rating by Ofsted. Picture: Guilden Morden CofE Primary Academy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists