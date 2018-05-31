Can you take on the 2.6 Challenge for Home-Start?

Can you take on the 2.6 Challenge for Home-Start? Archant

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and Cambridgeshire is taking part in the 2.6 Challenge – a national campaign from JustGiving aimed at filling the £4bn funding gap facing the UK’s charities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The challenge, which launched on April 26 – the day that should have been the 40th London Marathon – will offer people around the country the chance to step up and take on a challenge in support of their chosen good cause.

You may also want to watch:

The idea is to find an activity related to the sponsorship numbers two and six, while raising money for a charity.

Home-Start, like many other charities in the UK, has been hugely affected by coronavirus. They are facing reduced staff numbers and fewer resources to support the families that need them the most.

They are looking for some local heroes to sign up to the 2.6 Challenge, and support the charity’s vital work in the community. There are so many challenges that could be taken up, such as running up and down your stairs 26 times, doing 26 sit-ups, or reading 26 books in 2.6 months.

For more information visit the Home-Start website at www.hsrsc.org.uk/2020/04/home-start-hero-two-point-six-challenge/