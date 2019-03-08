Campaigner speaks out after cyclist collision on A505

Susan van de Ven.

The chair of a campaign for safer travel for cyclists going from Royston to Cambridge has reacted to news that a cyclist was involved in a collision in the area yesterday.

The incident happened at the roundabout connecting the A505 with the A10.

A police spokesman said: "At 7.34am, officers were called to a road traffic collision in Melbourn Road, where a cyclist collided with a vehicle.

"The collision involved a cyclist and a Jaguar XF. The cyclist was taken to hospital and was reported to have suffered only minor injuries."

Susan van de Ven heads up the A10 Corridor Cycling Campaign and is pushing for a bridge over the A505 for cyclists, pedestrians, wheelchair users and more to be able to get from Royston to Melbourn safely.

She told the Crow: "We were extremely sorry to hear that a cyclist has been injured in a collision with a car at the A505/A10 roundabout in Royston, and hope they make a full and speedy recovery.

"The A10 Corridor Cycling Campaign has been campaigning for a safer cycle route avoiding this roundabout for many years.

"This incident further emphasises the need for local authorities in both Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire to commit to funding and building a new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists over the A505, as has recently been proposed by the Greater Cambridge Partnership.

"We would like to encourage as many local people as possible to respond positively to the consultation on the bridge proposals, in order to deliver a safe, traffic-free route between Royston and Melbourn for pedestrians and cyclists, and help prevent future accidents."

To take part in the consultation go to consultcambs.uk.engagementhq.com/survey_tools/Melbournsurvey2019 by August 5.