Cambridgeshire County Show celebrates 20 years of country living

PUBLISHED: 16:03 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 03 June 2019

The Cambridgeshire County Show took place at Home Farm on the Wimpole Estate. Picture: Tess Cadman Country Photography

The 20th Cambridgeshire County Show came to the Wimpole Estate on Sunday, in what was a "celebration of country living".

The showground was abuzz with attractions - including a breathtaking performance from Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunts, magnificent eagles and vultures in flight from Birds of Prey Displays, and American ranch horse demonstrations from Sovereign Quarter Horses, as well as cheeky terriers racing through the crowds making visitors laugh.

There was plenty of delicious food on offer and the craft marquee saw lots of handmade creations, photography and artwork.

The Cambridgeshire Young Farmers also kept the audiences entertained with their competitions from singing on stage to making robots out of scrap metal.

Show chair Emma Kelcher said: "We hope everyone found this year's event the fun family day out that it always is, and that it was a great way to celebrate 20 years of country living."

Emma would like to thank all sponsors, volunteers, stewards, judges, stallholders - saying that "without you all the show wouldn't be what it is today".

