Harsh budget cuts spark Cambridgeshire Police survey asking for an extra 50p a week from council tax payers

PUBLISHED: 16:48 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 08 January 2019

Cambridgeshire Police need extra funding and have launched a survey to ask what people think

Crime busting needs an extra 50p a week from council tax payers across Cambridgeshire if the county’s police is to continue its work, a report says.

The county’s force hopes to ask for extra funding from residents and has launched a survey to see what people think.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite said: “Chief Constable, Nick Dean and I have been working hard to ensure our force is as efficient and effective as it can be.

“Last year, we introduced a new structure for local policing which brought an additional 50 officers to the front line.

“As a result of last year’s increase in the policing part of the council tax, a further 55 officers were also recruited and are now in training.

“Whilst those additional officers are very welcome, there are some harsh policing realities that we face.

“We will continue to identify further efficiency savings, however in order to meet future demand, I propose to increase the policing part of the council tax by £2 per month per household (based on a Band D property).

“This equates to 50p a week or an extra £24 per year.

“Demand on policing is growing. Cambridgeshire is a safe county, but police now spend more time tackling ‘hidden crimes’ such as domestic abuse, child sexual exploitation and modern day slavery. They also spend time working with partners to tackle vulnerability where there is a risk to an individual or members of the public.

“Our police force is still one of the lowest funded forces in the country and one of the most efficient, costing 42p per person per day against a national average of 51p per person per day.

Cambridgeshire’s population is forecast to grow by 20 per cent by 2031 but with government funding not currently linked to population growth, this is something we continue to press for change.

“I would be grateful if you could spare a minute to complete a short survey. Your views will then help inform my final decision on how much to raise the policing part of the council tax.”

The Commissioner is inviting people to complete a short survey to tell him how much they are willing to contribute as part of their council tax for the coming year (2019/20).

• A link to the survey can be found here Deadline is Monday January 28.

• Views can also be given by calling 0300 333 3456 or email cambs-pcc@cambs.pnn.police.uk.

Option 1: you agree to increase by 33p per month (£4 a year)

Option 2: you agree to increase by £2 per month (£24 a year)

Option 3: Increase by £10 per month (£120 a year)

