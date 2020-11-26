Hospice calls for volunteers to help recycle Christmas trees

Volunteers taking part in Arthur Rank Hospice Charity's Christmas tree recycling scheme last year. Picture: Arthur Rank Hospice Charity Archant

A hospice is calling on volunteers, those with vans and van drivers to support its Christmas tree recycling scheme.

Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, which covers Royston and South Cambridgeshire, is asking the local community for help with its annual Christmas tree collection, which is sponsored by Cyber Business Growth in Royston and Cooke, Curtis & Co in Trumpington.

The ‘Treasure Hunt for Trees’ will take place on January 7, 8, 9 and 10 in 2021, covering the CB1 to CB5, and CB22 to CB24 postcodes. In exchange for taking your tree, the charity welcomes a donation to the hospice.

Community fundraiser Alison Pinney said: “We’re delighted that many of the volunteers and local businesses who took part in our ‘treasure hunt for Christmas trees’ are coming back to help us again in January 2021!

“Due to the current situation with the pandemic we are appealing for more volunteers who can drive (preferably their own van) and crew members, to help us this January so we can achieve our target.

“We will be running the scheme in line with the any current government guidelines, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our volunteers.”

Last year the fundraising scheme, which is now in its sixth year, collected and composted more than 2,500 used trees, raising more than £36,000 for the hospice.

The scheme depends on a collaboration between the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity Team, Just Helping, Cambridge City Council, local businesses and scores of volunteers who donate their time.

This year the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity is hoping to collect around 2,800 trees and aiming to raise £40,000. After costs, 90 per cent of the money will go to the hospice and the remaining 10 per cent will be donated to the Rotary Club of Cambridge to distribute among local charities.

The trees will be chipped at temporary drop off points and used to lay down as mulch, or taken away to local waste recycling centres for composting.

If you know anyone who might be able to help, please contact the Hospice’s fundraising team on 01223 675888 or email fundraising@arhc.org.uk.

To register your tree for collection visit arhc.org.uk/tree-recycling. Registrations close at 10am on Tuesday, January 5.

