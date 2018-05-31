Advanced search

Signalling fault between Cambridge and Royston causing train delays towards Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 08:41 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 29 November 2019

A signalling fault between Cambridge and Royston is causing delays to trains heading southbound towards Stevenage this morning. Picture: Great Northern

A signalling fault between Cambridge and Royston is causing delays to trains heading southbound towards Stevenage this morning.

Network Rail has reported a fault near Shepreth, which is causing disruption to Great Northern and Thameslink services between Cambridge and Stevenage.

Trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or cancelled, with disruption currently expected until 10am.

It follows an earlier signalling fault between Potters Bar and Hatfield, which has disrupted services heading north towards Welwyn Garden City and beyond.

