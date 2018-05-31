Signalling fault between Cambridge and Royston causing train delays towards Stevenage

A signalling fault between Cambridge and Royston is causing delays to trains heading southbound towards Stevenage this morning. Picture: Great Northern Archant

A signalling fault between Cambridge and Royston is causing delays to trains heading southbound towards Stevenage this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Network Rail has reported a fault near Shepreth, which is causing disruption to Great Northern and Thameslink services between Cambridge and Stevenage.

Trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or cancelled, with disruption currently expected until 10am.

It follows an earlier signalling fault between Potters Bar and Hatfield, which has disrupted services heading north towards Welwyn Garden City and beyond.